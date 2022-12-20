9.5 C
Tuesday, December 20, 2022
Updated:

Zambia to Host Summit for Democracy in 2023 with Support of Co-Hosts Costa Rica, the Netherlands, and the Republic of Korea

Zambia will host the Summit for Democracy in 2023, with the support of co-hosts Costa Rica, the Netherlands, and the Republic of Korea, as announced at the recent US-Africa Leaders Summit.

The summit, scheduled for March 29 and 30, will be a virtual plenary event followed by meetings in each host country with government, civil society, and private sector representatives.

The theme of the summit will be a review of the “Year of Action,” which was the theme of the first such summit held on December 9, 2020. The purpose of the summit is to highlight progress made by participating countries on their commitments during the “Year of Action” and to address current challenges to democracy.

The US Department of State emphasizes the importance of the summit in demonstrating that democracy can still work and improve people’s lives in tangible ways, as democracy and human rights are facing threats globally and governments are failing to provide equitable and sustainable economic and political progress, leading to political polarization and the rise of leaders who undermine democratic norms and institutions.

The Summit for Democracy will take place ahead of elections in 25 African countries, including presidential and general elections in Zimbabwe, Gabon, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon, Liberia, Madagascar, Nigeria, Somaliland, South Sudan, Sierra Leone, and Sudan, and local or parliamentary elections in Eswatini, Togo, Mozambique, Mauritania, Mali, Guinea-Bissau, Guinea, Ghana, Egypt, Côte d’Ivoire, Comoros, Djibouti, Benin, and the Central African Republic.

