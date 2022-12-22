Israel born trainer Avram Grant has been unveiled as new Chipolopolo coach on a two-year-contract.

Speaking during the unveiling ceremony in Lusaka on Thursday, Grant said he was delighted to be appointed Zambia coach.

The former Chelsea and Ghana coach acknowledged training the 2012 Africa Cup champions would be daunting.

“I am very happy to be here. It is my first time in Zambia. I am looking forward to coming back here and doing work. As you know I came here as a football coach. I think Zambia has the potential,” Grant said.

Grant has taken over the Chipolopolo hot seat from Croatian Aljosa Asanovic who resigned as Zambia coach last September after a pay dispute.

“We have set targets of what we want to achieve and I want to thank the President Andrew and the executive for choosing me and for giving me an opportunity to take Zambian football forward which I think Zambia deserve,” Grant said.

FAZ president Andrew Kamanga is expecting Grant to revive Chipolopolo’s fortunes.

“We believe that with the coming in of Mr Avram Grant as Chipolopolo coach, we will be back among the elite of the African game,” Kamanga said.

“Mr Grant is a well-known figure in the global game having served in some of the most prestigious posts before,” he said.

