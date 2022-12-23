9.5 C
Sports
Chivuta :Let’s Give Grant Support

By sports
Chivuta :Let's Give Grant Support
Ex-Chipolopolo midfielder Noah Chivuta has asked Zambians to support new National Team coach Avram Grant.

Israeli Grant, the former Chelsea and Ghana coach, was unveiled by FAZ on Thursday after signing a two-year deal.

Chivuta said there was a need to be positive about Grant.

“FAZ just unveiled our new coach. Let us put our feelings and critics aside for now. He is our coach for 2 years, and he will achieve nothing if we don’t help him and support him,” Chivuta posted on facebook.

“He needs us to be behind him and help him take our national team to the Promised Land. It’s been a long time since the nation celebrated something good from our national team.”

The 2012 Africa Cup winner said Zambians should be patient as Grant trains Chipolopolo.

“All being said, Zambia is our country and the coach is here now. Let’s shift the focus on positive things that will lift the team. Let’s be patient with him and let him do a good job of building a strong team. Results will not be seen immediately but progressively until we get where we want to be,” Chivuta said.

Grant has taken over the Chipolopolo hot seat from Croatian Aljosa Asanovic who resigned as Zambia coach last September after a pay dispute.

Previous articleZambia China – Mulungushi Textiles Cotton Out grower Scheme collapses

