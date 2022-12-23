The Zambia Consumer Association – ZACA says customers may still not get better services, quality, and value for money from the impending operationalization of the country’s fourth mobile service provider without reforms to laws that govern oversight institutions.

The Zambia Consumer Association Executive Secretary Juba Sakala stated that the announcement of Beeline Telecoms to trade with Zedmobile as Zambia’s fourth mobile network operator is a relief for consumers in the wake of bad services from already existing mobile service providers and hopes this will give Zambians more options.

“The introduction of a fourth mobile network operator next year will bring about competition in the telecommunication industry because consumers will have a broader choice of mobile network providers to choose from,” he said

Mr Sakala is of the view that institutions such as the Zambia Information and Communication Technology Authority – ZICTA and the Competition And Consumer Protection Commission – CCPC among others, may be doing enough but need reforms to laws that give them the mandate if they are to do more to protect people from bad services.

He added that consumers hope for better service from the telecom service provider and has challenged the firm not to adopt the ongoing fast depletion of bundles, network failure and intermittent connectivity that already operating companies have subjected Zambians to.

Zambia’s fourth mobile network operator beeline telecoms which will be trading as Zedmobile was launched on Wednesday with the indigenous telecom service provider set to begin operations in July 2023, with a $400 million worth of investment and a promise of 450 direct jobs.

Beeline Telecoms is an indigenous telecom mobile service provider joining the current network provider local market such as Airtel, MTN and Zamtel.

The telecoms company comes with a 400 million United States Dollars worth of investment and a promise of 450 direct jobs to Zambians.

Speaking during the launch in Lusaka, Technology and Science Minister Felix Mutati has tasked the new mobile network operator, which is fully owned by Zambians, to help bridge the digital divide and provide affordable and reliable services.

Mr Mutati has urged Zedmobile to foster robust and effective mobile data and voice services and help drive a network that will ensure digital financial solutions for financial inclusion.

Mr Mutati advised the upcoming new mobile operator to creatively utilise a new entrant of a highly competitive digital market with cautious and thriving commercial dynamism founded on endurance and favourable service delivery to survive the digital market share.

He said that the Government is supporting investment in the Information and Technology ICT sector.

And, Zedmobile Chairman Kelvin Hambwezya said that the firm will ensure that the business objectives are aligned to the government strategy of driving and promoting innovation and digitization in contributing to sustainable development through mobile network operations.

Mr Hambwezya mentioned that in order to increase the social economic standards which require reliable digital infrastructure, about $130 million has so far been invested with another $20,000 earmarked to be invested towards the company’s marketing and human resource component.

He recalls that a three year conceived concept to establish an indigenous mobile network has been actualised and founded on a vision to sustain a quality and paramount digital Zambian telecom with a service delivery of inclusiveness in all aspects of society.

Mr Hambwezya said the Zed mobile network firm will be operationalised next year (2023) in July onto its new market entry and provide on its platform commencing a 5G network stretching to far flung areas of Zambia.

Present at the launch were members of the Parliamentary Committee on Media and ICT, ZICTA and officials from the Ministry of Technology and Science.