Zambia U23 will be spending Christmas at home after their international friendly date away against Kuwait was postponed.

Osward Mutapa’s home-based player’s team was due to travel to The Gulf to play Kuwait U23 on December 25.

Zambia had been in camp for the last fortnight in Lusaka to prepare for their first international friendly since the team was constituted in September.

“The planned friendly between the local assemblage of Zambia and Kuwait has been postponed,” FAZ said in a statement.

“FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala says the Kuwait FA had informed their Zambia counterparts that the match would not take place on Sunday as scheduled due to unforeseen circumstances.”

Zambia was scheduled to use the friendly as early preparations for their Morocco 2023 U23 AFCON final-round qualifier against defending champions Egypt this coming March.

The U23 AFCON is the Africa zone’s qualifying tournament for the Olympic Games.

The top three finishers at the U23 AFCON automatically qualify for the Olympics while the fourth-placed side goes through a playoff against an Asian opponent.