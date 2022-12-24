Members of the opposition in Zambia delivered a memorandum of demand to the United States Embassy on Wednesday, calling for the release of information on three separate agreements that have raised concerns among Zambian stakeholders.

The first agreement in question is a Memorandum of Understanding signed on December 14, 2022 in Washington D.C. between the United States, Democratic Republic of Congo, and Zambia to develop an electric battery supply chain. The terms and conditions of this MoU have not been made available to the Zambian public, and the non-disclosure of details has raised concerns that the agreement may not be in the best interest of the country and may even pose an existential threat to its economic interests and sovereignty.

The second agreement is a Memorandum of Understanding and Security of Cooperation Agreement relating to the establishment of a United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) office at the U.S. Embassy in Zambia. AFRICOM is one of the eleven combatant units of the U.S. defence forces, and the announcement of its establishment in Zambia was made on April 25, 2022 by Brig. Gen. Peter Bailey, deputy director for Strategy, Engagement, and Programs. This agreement has the potential to cause instability in the region and goes against the positions of both the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the African Union.

The third agreement is a staff-level agreement reached between the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Zambian authorities on December 6, 2021, which provided a financial bailout package of $1.3 billion to the country over a three-year period. This agreement has included the removal of subsidies on fuel, agriculture, and electricity, which has had a knock-on effect of increasing the cost of living in Zambia beyond the means of many ordinary citizens. There are concerns that the full contents of the agreement may be even more harmful to the well-being of Zambian society, particularly the poor and most vulnerable.

At a recent Africa Leaders Summit, the United States announced plans to provide $55 billion in funding for Africa over the next three years, as well as a $21 billion loan to the IMF to provide financing for low- and middle-income countries in Africa to help with climate and post-COVID economic recovery efforts. In light of these announcements, the opposition in Zambia is calling for full disclosure on the loan to the IMF for Africa.

The opposition is requesting the release of the three aforementioned agreements, citing the U.S. Government’s own laws that provide for the release of public information held by departments, officials, and agencies. The demand has been signed by Ms. Chishala Kateka, President of the New Heritage Party; Hon. Harry Kalaba, President of Citizens First; Ms. Saboi Imboela, President of the National Democratic Congress; Hon. Given Lubinda, Acting President of the Patriotic Front; Dr. Fred M’membe, President of the Socialist Party; and Mr. Kasonde Mwenda, President of the Economic Freedom Fighters.