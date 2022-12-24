9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, December 24, 2022
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Preliminary data shows Population grew from 13.1 million in 2010 to 19.6 million in 2022

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
Economy Preliminary data shows Population grew from 13.1 million in 2010 to 19.6...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zambia on Friday announced the results of its first-ever electronic national census, which indicated the country’s population stood at 19.6 million, up from 13.1 million in 2010.

The sixth census of population and housing was conducted between Aug. 18 and Sept. 14, 2022.

According to preliminary results announced by the Zambia Statistics Agency, out of the 19,610,769 people that were counted, 10,007,713 were female while 9,603,056 were male.

The annual population growth rate rose from 2.8 per cent between 2000 and 2010 to 3.4 per cent between 2010 and 2022.

And in remarks delivered at the launch, Minister of Finance and National Planning Situmbeko Musokotwane said the census achieved universal coverage despite some challenges faced at the start of the exercise.

“For the public sector, census information is critical, to sound decision-making in development planning, resource allocation and policy formulation,” he said, noting that the data will be particularly important in assisting the government to better allocate resources.

The data will also help the private sector in their investment planning, including service and product development, the minister said

Previous articleMinister of Commerce takes part in the AGOA extension talks

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

Preliminary data shows Population grew from 13.1 million in 2010 to 19.6 million in 2022

Zambia on Friday announced the results of its first-ever electronic national census, which indicated the country's population stood at...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Minister of Commerce takes part in the AGOA extension talks

Headlines Chief Editor - 0
Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Hon. Chipoka Mulenga says there is need for collaboration on the development of capacities to meet product standards...
Read more

ZACA Calls For Reforms To Laws That Govern Mobile Service Providers

Economy Chief Editor - 6
The Zambia Consumer Association – ZACA says customers may still not get better services, quality, and value for money from the impending operationalization of...
Read more

Lake Tanganyika Authority tasks Tanzania to submit a consent for the construction of a dam along the Lufubu river

Economy Chief Editor - 0
The Conference of Ministers in-charge of the Lake Tanganyika Authority (LTA) have tasked Tanzania to submit a consent for the construction of a dam...
Read more

Sanitation services by all segments of the population is a key component of all aspects of sustainable development

Economy Chief Editor - 0
Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary Augustine Kasongo has said access to water and sanitation services by all segments of the population is a key component...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.