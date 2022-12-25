Lufwanyama district in the Copperbelt Province has run out of injectable contraceptives namely cyanapress and depotprovera.

Lufwanyama District Health Director, Jacob Ng’ambi, told the media that the two injectable contraceptives have run out because of logistical challenges.

Dr Ng’ambi explained that it has been difficult to transport the contraceptive to Lufwanyama because of the diplorable roads, which have been worsened by heavy rains since the onset of the current rain season.

He hoped that deliveries could be done as soon as possible so that women using these contraceptives are not disturbed.

He noted that most women in the reproductive age in the district prefer the injectable contraceptives because they are convenient since the jab is given once in three months.

Dr Ng’ambi disclosed that the women in the district are now covering long distances to reach health facilities where they can access health and family planning services.

The health facilities that offer sexual reproductive health services in Lufwanyama district are Lumpuma, Mibenge and Mukutuma.