Economy
Sole survivor of the 27 dumped bodies in Ngwerere area dies in hospital

By Support Editor
The only survivor in the incident where 27 bodies of the Ethiopian nationals were discovered dumped in Lusaka’s Ngwerere area which occurred on the 11TH December 2022 has died.

In a press statement  in Lusaka by the Department of Immigration Public Relations Officer, Josephine Malambo said the deceased died on Friday, 23rd of December 2022 at 20:30hrs.

Ms Malamabo noted that the deceased was admitted to Maina Soko Hospital and was receiving treatment there.

“On a very sad note, I wish to confirm the death of the only survivor in the incident where 27 bodies of Ethiopian Nationals were discovered dumped in Lusaka’s Ngwerere Area which occurred on 11th December, 2022”. Said Ms. Malambo.

She said the department is awaiting a post mortem to establish the cause of death.

Ms Malambo explained that the department was so optimistic that the deceased was going to help in the investigations as he was the only survivor amongst the 27 that were found dumped.

“We were hopeful he would survive to help with investigations but nevertheless, the department together with other law enforcement agencies are making good progress in bringing the perpetrators to book as investigations are still on-going.

