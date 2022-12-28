United Party for National Development (UPND) in Kitwe has warned that it will not condone people that are working towards sabotaging the economy while its leader President Hakainde is working tirelessly to revive it.

Speaking at the end of year press briefing in Kitwe today, UPND acting Kitwe District Chairman Shadreck Chataba also urged civil servants to work with the UPND in order to ensure that the policies of the New Dawn administration are actualized.

Mr. Chataba further said that the party will also not condone civil servants working against government policies.

And Mr Chataba has described 2022 as a successful year for the UPND government as it managed to actualize all the 2022 national budget pronouncements.

He cited pronouncement such as the recruitment of teachers and health workers, payment of retirees, increase in the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) and improving conditions of service for civil servants as some of the major budget pronouncements that have been executed.

“We have just been in power for one year three months, and we can say we are doing well as you may know all the budget announcements have been fulfilled, these include the recruitment of over 30, 000 teachers and health workers, increasing CDF, increasing the FISP packs and the introduction of free education among others,” he said.

Mr Chataba also stated that government has also released funds to address the water and sanitation problem in Kwacha Constituency as promised by President Hakainde Hichilema when he visited the area last month.

He added that more economic activities will be seen in 2023.

And UPND Kitwe District Youth Chairperson Boas Kapata said the UPND youths will not allow the Patriotic Front (PF) youths to go ahead with the planned protest against government over the high cost of living in the country.

Mr Kapata accused the PF of being responsible for the current bad performance of the economy and said they should be the last ones to complain about the high cost of living.

“The Patriotic Front government is responsible for the collapse of Konkola Copper Mines and Mopani Copper Mines through the unfavourable conditions they signed for when the investors left the two mines,” he charged.

He said this was not the time to politicize the challenges at KCM and Mopani but to give the president and his government support as he works on unlocking the two mining companies.

The PF youths are planning to conduct a protest on the Copperbelt against government over the high cost of living in the province.