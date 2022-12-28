Ministry of Water Development and Sanitation Permanent Secretary Joe Kalusa has expressed concern over the poor water quality being produced at Malashi Water Treatment Plant in Mpika district in Muchinga Province.

Mr Kalusa says the quality of water being produced is due to lack of a segmentation tank at the plant and is not safe for human consumption.

The Permanent Secretary expressed his displeasure when he visited the Malashi Water treatment plant yesterday and lamented that reports by residents complaining over unsafe drinking water raises great concern to Government.

He said the process of water filtration before it reaches the consumers should be normalised in order to supply safe drinking water to the people.

“We already know that the segmentation tank is the first level of treatment before we go to the filters, but I am wondering why that stage was skipped,” he said.

Mr Kalusa has further directed Engineers in charge of the project to come up with modifications in order to supply the people with proper treated water.

And Consultant Site Engineer in-charge of the project under rehabilitation and construction, Abishai Chilomo said the technical team have taken note of the concern, stating that they will soon begin coming up with modalities of the modification process.

Mr Chilomo said the poor water that people are accessing is attributed to traces of leakages from some pipes especially in the rainy season.

“We have also noted with great concern over the elements poor water quality, and I wish to assure you that we are going to work on improving it,” he said.

Mr Chilomo further mentioned that the Malashi Water project being constructed by China State Engineering Corporation has reached 85 per cent completion, stressing that it is expected to be completed and operational by April next year.

Meanwhile, Chief Chikwanda of the Bemba People of Mpika district has appealed to the Ministry of Water Development and Sanitation to include his Chiefdom in the Water and Sanitation schemes that government is embarking on.

Chief Chikwanda said the people in his Chiefdom have not benefitted from any water project, saying Government should consider bringing such water utility projects to the area.

The traditional leader who was speaking when the Permanent Secretary paid a courtesy call on him at his palace, also commended government for decentralization of water projects that will be benefitted from the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) allocation starting next year.