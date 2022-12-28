9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Rural News
Updated:

Small scale Farmers in Mkushi cry for for the speeding up of delivery of Urea fertilizer

By Chief Editor
Small scale Farmers in various parts of Mkushi District have appealed for the speeding up of delivery of Urea fertilizer for the 2022/2023 FISP(Farmer Input Support Program) allocation.

One farmer, Veston Lukona of Chibefwe said government had done well with full delivery of D-compound fertilizer, but needs to improve on the delivery of Urea.

Mr. Lukona said that there are many small scale farmers who are lamenting the delay of this input, adding that the situation might compromise the expected harvest if many do not get this fertilizer soon.

He implored government to persuade the agencies handling the transportation of farming input to expedite the pace of delivering, saying that the onus lies squarely on the contracted transporters.

Meanwhile, Patrick Kamwendo of Makopa area said that the slow pace of Urea delivery is causing some concern amongst traditional leadership in the villages.

Mr. Kamwendo, who is a Senior Headman in Chitina Chiefdom, said the traditional leadership and government shared a common aspiration of ensuring food security through good harvest.

He said that in this regard, the slow pace of Urea delivery is being perceived as worrisome as it could precipitate lower yields than expected.

Mr. Kamwendo said the bulk of the farming activities is done in the rural areas, adding that village headmen are following the fertilizer issues keenly.

