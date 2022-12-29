By Amb. Anthony Mukwita

“I want to invite and recognise the sixth President of the Republic of Zambia (H.E Edgar Lungu) wherever he is…that there are times the country needs you it doesn’t matter what we feel about each other…we must be together during those times,” President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia 28th December 2022.

At the cusp of Zambia joining the rest of the world, exiting 2022 and entering the ´new year´ 2023, I, like many Zambians woke up to some great news from President Hichilema today.

No one was getting arrested, no one was getting belittled or berated.

Instead, President HH ´no.7´ made what many pundits say was a rare reconciliatory public statement during a State House event regarding his predecessor President Edgar Lungu who handed over power to him last year, 2021 August.

“I want to invite and recognise the sixth President of the Republic of Zambia (H.E Edgar Lungu) wherever he is…that there are times the country needs you it doesn’t matter what we feel about each other…we must be together during those times,” President Hichilema said.

The statement has been warmly received in Zambia and even beyond, but questions abound now on whether it will open a new ´warm page´ between President Hichilema and his predecessor, as relations since the elections have been rather frosty.

If the wounds heal between the two ´brothers´ between now and new year, many Zambians believe 2023 could be a year of reconciliation instead of the current ´differences´ that have divided the southern African nation in the middle politically with a lot of blood in the water.

Analysts, however, feel President Hichilema must go beyond the ´statement´ and throw in a couple of ´action points´ such as drop probes against his predecessor, his wife Mrs Esther Lungu, the former President´s daughter Tasila and son Daliso.

In the United States, the country whose democracy Zambia embrace, Presidents since the days of Ronald Reagan have been leaving each other ´love letters´ to demonstrate that the nation was bigger than them and that, “its just an election, win or lose…not the end of the world.”

This ´brotherhood´ if the handshake happens between President Hichilema and President Lungu is one, I am willing to pen another book on.

I have always believed that what unites us, as Zambia is much bigger than our political differences; it will also show political maturity that makes Zambia a budding unique democracy.

From Lusaka to Washington: The Love Letters.

• Barak Obama wrote a ´love letter´ to successor Donald Trump despite frosty post and pre-election encounters

• Ronald Reagan wrote a ´love letter´ to George W Bush and the list has gone on until Trump happened.

The benefits of a possible ´new love affair´ between Hichilema and predecessor Lungu are immense because it means, right at the bottom of the rank and file, we can also cease fire and break down political barriers. The HH team must make haste on this positive presidential direction.

Divided we stand, united we just crumble.

But the jury is still out.