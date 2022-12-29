Opposition Patriotic Front (PF) acting President Given Lubinda has said President Hakainde Hichilema is a liar who has failed to fulfill his several campaign promises.

During a media briefing in Lusaka on Thursday, Mr. Lubinda said President Hichilema is a non-performer but a motivational speaker.

The former Justice Minister and Kabwata Member of Parliament said it was astonishing that President Hichilema believes in his own lies.

Mr. Lubinda said President Hichilema lied that his Government would reduce the cost of mealie meal, fuel and fertiliser.

He said President Hichilema has demonstrated through action that he lacks experience to run the government.

“Those of us like me who have known Hakainde Hichilema for many years, know him as a motivational speaker but not a performer. Even then we knew what more Zambians are coming to know about him now that the man believes in his own lies. Once he tells lies, he believes it and convinces himself that it is true. I am not saying these from without. I don’t mean to demean the President but the truth of the matter is that he makes himself believe his lies. I will give a few examples in case someone wants to quarrel with me. Remember how convinced he was when he said these words:” Vote for me at 10:00 hours, at 14:00 hours the dollar will be at K10.” You know for some of us when you are saying something that you don’t believe in you can see it on the face but for Barry I have to respect him for the ability to tell lies in such a manner that he will convince you,” Mr. Lubinda said.

PF presidential aspirants Brian Mundubile and Emmanuel Mwamba attended the media briefing alongside former Religious Affairs Minister Godfridah Sumaili, PF National Chairman Davies Mwila and former Chifubu Member of Parliament Frank Ng’ambi.

“Another example I can give you, how youths turned up on the queues to go and vote when he said the petrol price will reduce to K12 per litre because PF are stealing through their middlemen K3 per litre. I will reduce it from K15 to K12. When he was saying that you believed and himself believed. That is why I am saying he is a man who believes in his own lies. Remember, how convinced he was when he told all of us Zambians, October 2021 after I win elections the price of a 50KG bag of mealie meal will be K50. Imagine how he convinced farmers, even people in the rural areas they turned up to vote because the man was convincing when he said I promise you farmers I will give you eight bags of fertiliser each. Remember what he said to farmers when I come, I will pay you K200 for a bag of maize. You know, in my life I have been taught one thing, if you want to convince others first convince yourself and if a person can convince himself by words such as these I have quoted. He convinces himself that I will reduce the price of fuel and when the time comes have you reduced it? Then he says PF. Then you should know that person qualifies to be called BMW, in Tonga it says Barry Muntu Wabubeja,” Mr. Lubinda continued.

He challenged the relevant authority to arrest him over his comment that President Hichilema was a liar.

“Barry muntu wa bufi let them come and arrest me,” Mr. Lubinda added.

Meanwhile, Mr. Lubinda accused President Hichilema of interfering with the works of the judiciary.

He said the head of state interferes with other arms of government as evidenced by his warning to his rivals when appointing the Director of Public Prosecution.

On the International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal the UPND Government signed, Mr. Lubinda said the deal was far from benefiting the Zambian people.

Mr. Lubinda further commented on the shortage of medical drugs in health facilities and the late delivery of farming inputs for the 2022/2023 farming season.