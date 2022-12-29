The Zambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ZACCI) has advised the Government to lift the suspension on the mandatory use of facemasks in key areas and locations as done before.

The Zambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Chabuka Kawesha, mentioned that with the fast increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases, the Government should not even procrastinate on the lifting of these suspensions.

Mr Kawesha noted that the Government already has the framework that helped the Country reduce the spread and management of COVID-19, hence ‘Move fast’ is the message from ZACCI.

He explained that the business community and environment were hit hard and hurt in that the various income streams of many Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Corporates; to which are still recovering from the negative effects of the COVID-19 till to date.

“The rising covid cases seen this week must be alert enough. Act now! On the 27th and 28th December 2022 the Ministry of Health through its daily status update reported 198 and 277 active cases respectively. This includes 1 death,” he said

Mr Kawesha further explained that if the Government doesn’t put in place key notable measures now, it is well known that the social media will drive public protective measures, so the best is for the Government to take the lead, adding that the social media is already hype with stories on a fresh COVID-19 wave.

“Our own in-country COVID-19 test results have shown an increase in the active cases. With the evolution of CVID virus, the symptoms related to the infection may have also changed significantly. As they say, prevention is better than cure,” he stated

Meanwhile, the ZACCI President has called on the Government, working through the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU), the Zambia National Service (ZNS) and Local Councils countrywide to immediately commence Mosquito Truck Spraying.

“We all know mosquitoes have widely become a nuisance and are growing in numbers. Introduce the 6000, 12000 to 24000 litres mosquito truck sprayers urgently,” he noted

Mr Kawesha disclosed that the self-imposed comfort of saying there is no malaria in Lusaka while the rest of the country languishes in uncontrolled mosquito bites must cease.

“We can do better as a country and have a thriving business community that operates 24/7 rather than one going under the cover of walls due to uncontrolled mosquito swarms every day. Trucks fitted with special spray equipment can be used to treat areas with larvicides or neighbourhoods in a short period of time compared to some other methods,” he mentioned

“The End Malaria Council (EMC) in Zambia is applauded for its great work and inclusion of the Private Sector,but alone, it cannot manage without the notable muscle and strength of various government arms, and on a larger scale we hear of Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States a nation’s leading science-based, data-driven, service organization that protects the public’s health reporting that mosquito control districts or local government departments can be used to track both nuisance mosquitoes and mosquitoes that can spread viruses,” Mr Kawesha said

He added that spraying larvicides and adulticides from a truck, according to label instructions, is one way to kill mosquito larvae or adult mosquitoes in an area, adding that this is especially important when people in the community are getting sick from mosquito bite and Zambia must therefore learn from notable methods being used in other countries than just focusing on ordering Malaria drugs alone.

Meanwhile, National Malaria Elimination Centre Acting Director Dr. Busiku Hamainza said that a multi-sectoral approach to reduce the population of mosquitoes in the City is required because the issue calls for quick intervention.

And in October this year, the National Malaria Elimination Centre Acting Director Dr. Busiku Hamainza said that a multi-sectoral approach to reduce the population of mosquitoes in the City is required because the issue of widespread of mosquitoes especially with the coming of the rain season calls for quick intervention.

“There is need for both indoor and outdoor spraying to deal with all breeding sources of mosquitoes and that includes dredging in some parts of the city so that mosquitoes that usually hide in overgrown vegetation can find no place for living and reproducing,” Dr Hamainza said

Dr Hamainza stated that the National Malaria Elimination Centre is ready to partner with the Local Authority together with other stakeholders to reduce the growing number of mosquitoes in the City which pose a risk of causing malaria to the residents.

And National Malaria Elimination Centre Principal Malaria Control Officer Mr Willy Ngulube cited the need to sensitize the public before the commencement of spraying exercise to eliminate mosquitoes so that residents may appreciate the importance of the exercise.