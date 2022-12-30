The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has joined the rest of the world in mourning football icon Edson Arantes do Nascimento notably known as Pele.

Pele died on Thursday aged 82, in his native Brazil after battling with cancer.

Pele, arguably the greatest player ever, is the only player to win the World Cup three times, lifting the trophy in 1958, 1962 and 1970.

FAZ president Andrew Kamanga says the world had lost arguably its greatest ambassador.

“It is a great loss to the game as we mourn the man recognised as the ultimate symbol of football. In football he is recognised as arguably the greatest footballer ever,” Kamanga said.

“The world has been left with only memories of one of the luminaries of the beautiful game. He was a perfect ambassador on and off the pitch whose example can inspire serving and retired footballers. He was more than a football icon who transcended national and sporty borders.”

According to BBC Sport, Pele is credited with scoring a world record 1,281 goals in 1,363 appearances during a 21-year career, including 77 goals in 92 matches for his country.

Pele was named Fifa’s Player of the Century in 2000.