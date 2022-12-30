Chipolopolo great Kalusha Bwalya has paid tribute to Brazil football icon Pele who died on Thursday at the age of 82.

Pele had been suffering with kidney and prostate problems in recent years.

Brazilian football legend Pele, arguably the greatest player ever, is the only player to win the World Cup three times, lifting the trophy in 1958, 1962 and 1970.

In a facebook post, Kalusha said Pele inspired him and millions of Africans to fall in love with football.

“Devastated to hear of the passing of The King of Football. You inspired us and millions of Africans to fall in love with the beautiful game. RIP Pelè,” Kalusha wrote.

According to BBC Sport, Pele is credited with scoring a world record 1,281 goals in 1,363 appearances during a 21-year career, including 77 goals in 92 matches for his country.

Pele was named Fifa’s Player of the Century in 2000.