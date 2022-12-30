9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, December 30, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Mwepu Given Junior Team Job By Brighton

By sports
55 views
0
Sports Mwepu Given Junior Team Job By Brighton
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Ex-Chipolopolo captain and midfielder Enock Mwepu has been appointed junior team coach for English Premiership sides Brighton’s Under-9 team.

The club confirmed the appointment of their former midfielder who returned from football on health grounds in October due to a congential heart condition at just 24.

Brighton Chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber said Mwepu will start his new role in the new year.

“We’re really happy that Enock has decided to remain here at our club and use his experience to help develop our young players,” Barber told Brighton’s official website.

“Considering his age, Enock has a wealth of experience.

“He has played in the Champions League and Premier League as well as captaining his country.

“This is the next chapter for Enock in his footballing career.”

Previous articleClergy hails declaration of Zambia as Christian Nation

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Mwepu Given Junior Team Job By Brighton

Ex-Chipolopolo captain and midfielder Enock Mwepu has been appointed junior team coach for English Premiership sides Brighton’s Under-9 team. The...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Kamanga Outlines Future Role For Sikazwe

Sports sports - 1
FAZ President Andrew Kamanga says Football House will work closely with recently retired iconic referee Janny Sikazwe to develop refereeing. Sikazwe announced his early retirement...
Read more

Zambia To Face Benin in 2023 U20 AFCON Opener

Sports sports - 2
Zambia U20 will open their 2023 U20 AFCON Group C campaign against Benin at the tournament Egypt is going to host from February 18...
Read more

Ex- Zambia Rugby National Team Coach Mwanza Put to Rest

Sports sports - 0
Former Zambia National Rugby Team coach John Mwanza has been put to rest in Luanshya. Mwanza, the former Roan Rugby Club player and coach, died...
Read more

Struggling Zesco United Hold Five-Day Closed Door Camp in Livingstone

Sports sports - 1
Zesco United are heading to Livingstone for a brief mid-season closed-door camp after deciding to skip the Christmas holiday at the halfway point of...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.