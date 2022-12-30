Ex-Chipolopolo captain and midfielder Enock Mwepu has been appointed junior team coach for English Premiership sides Brighton’s Under-9 team.

The club confirmed the appointment of their former midfielder who returned from football on health grounds in October due to a congential heart condition at just 24.

Brighton Chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber said Mwepu will start his new role in the new year.

“We’re really happy that Enock has decided to remain here at our club and use his experience to help develop our young players,” Barber told Brighton’s official website.

“Considering his age, Enock has a wealth of experience.

“He has played in the Champions League and Premier League as well as captaining his country.

“This is the next chapter for Enock in his footballing career.”