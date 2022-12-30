Information and Publicity Chairperson for the opposition Patriotic Front (PF) party, Raphael Nakacinda, has accused President Hichilema of giving directives to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Gilbert Phiri, which he says is grounds for impeachment. The allegations were made on KBN State of the Nation program last evening.

According to Nakacinda, the President’s alleged interference in the actions of the DPP is a clear threat to the justice system of the country. He claimed that the President denied the existence of any immunity agreement with former KCM Provisional Liquidator Milingo Lungu at a press conference, and that the Minister of Justice, accompanied by the Attorney General and the President’s spokesperson, also stated that the DPP had no power to confer immunity on anyone.

However, just two days later, the DPP revoked Lungu’s immunity, a move that Nakacinda called “contemptuous.” He accused the President of appointing his own lawyer, who is an affiliate of the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND), as DPP in violation of the Constitution. Nakacinda also claimed that the President had already pronounced judgment on Lungu and others he deemed corrupt, and had instructed the DPP to arrest them.

Nakacinda stated that an impeachment motion against President Hichilema is being prepared, citing the President’s alleged multiple violations of the Constitution, including the latest alleged interference in the actions of the DPP.

The situation is further complicated by the fact that the matter of immunity is currently before the courts of law. The DPP’s decision to revoke Lungu’s immunity could be seen as a breach of the judicial process, and could have serious consequences for the credibility of the justice system.