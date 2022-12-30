State House has responded to several accusations leveled against President Hakainde Hichilema by Patriotic Front (PF) acting President Given Lubinda during the 2022 end-of-year media briefing held in Lusaka on Thursday.

At the briefing, Mr. Lubinda said President Hakainde Hichilema is a liar who has failed to fulfill his several campaign promises.

Mr. Lubinda said President Hichilema is a non-performer but a motivational speaker.

The former Justice Minister and Kabwata Member of Parliament said President Hichilema lied that his Government would reduce the cost of mealie meal, fuel and fertiliser.

“Those of us like me who have known Hakainde Hichilema for many years, know him as a motivational speaker but not a performer. Even then we knew what more Zambians are coming to know about him now that the man believes in his own lies. Once he tells lies, he believes it and convinces himself that it is true. I am not saying these from without. I don’t mean to demean the President but the truth of the matter is that he makes himself believe his lies. I will give a few examples in case someone wants to quarrel with me. Remember how convinced he was when he said these words:” Vote for me at 10:00 hours, at 14:00 hours the dollar will be at K10.” You know for some of us when you are saying something that you don’t believe in you can see it on the face but for Barry I have to respect him for the ability to tell lies in such a manner that he will convince you,” Mr. Lubinda said.

But President Hichilema’s spokesperson Anthony Bwalya has charged that the Patriotic Front (PF) should have taken the opportunity of their end of year Press Conference to account for their wrongs and take responsibility for the damage they caused to Zambia during their 10 year rule.

Mr. Bwalya said it is under the watch of the PF that the economy collapsed to negative growth, cost of living spiked and jobs were eroded; while the country’s debt profile, as well as credibility of the local currency degenerated.

“The Patriotic Front (PF) should have taken the opportunity of their end of year Press Conference to account for their wrongs, take responsibility for the damage they wrecked over their botched 10 year tenure of office, and render an apology to the Zambian people, as opposed to casting ridiculous aspersions against the phenomenal work President Hakainde Hichilema is doing of repairing the country. It is under the watch of the PF that the economy collapsed to negative growth, cost of living spiked and jobs were eroded; while the country’s debt profile, as well as credibility of the local currency degenerated. It is also under the watch of the PF that democracy crumbled, basic freedoms suppressed and out system of laws heavily abused to silence the opposition,” Mr. Bwalya said.

He said under President Hichilema Zambia is back to positive growth, inflation is under control, debt resolution well in sight, and that the stability of the Kwacha is back on course.

Mr. Bwalya said the Head of State will not be derailed by his critics.

“However, under the leadership of President Hichilema, Zambia is back to positive growth, inflation is under control, debt resolution well in sight, and the stability and credibility of the Kwacha is back on course. Zambia’s investment environment is booming again with investment inflows over the past one year having risen by an incredible 57%, indicating that investor confidence has been fully restored. It is also worth noting that under President Hichilema’s leadership, the credibility and sanctity of our democracy has been retained as demonstrated by the repealing of the criminal defamation of the President Law, to allow for much more extensive and robust democratic engagement by all. The President will not be derailed by his critics and is firmly focused on unlocking local rigidities to get the economy into high gear for more jobs and business opportunities for all, delivering better livelihoods,” Mr. Bwalya said.