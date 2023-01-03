FAZ President Andrew Kamanga has hinted that Zambia may play a friendly match to ensure that Chipolopolo prepares adequately for the March back-to-back 2023 Africa Cup qualifiers against Lesotho.

Zambia will host Lesotho on March 21 in Lusaka on day-three of Group H action before traveling to Maseru seven days later.

Writing in his weekly column Presidents Corner; Kamanga said Chipolopolo are on course to qualify for the 2023 Ivory Coast Africa Cup of Nations that will be held in 2024.

“The Chipolopolo are on course for qualification for the 2023 Ivory Coast Africa Cup of Nations (to be played in 2024) with our immediate task in the new year to focus on the March back-to-back qualifiers against Lesotho, with the new coach Avram Grant in place, we have no doubt that the team will be entering the new year with renewed vigour,” Kamanga wrote.

“As always, we will accord the team quality preparations for the March engagements. We are mindful of the limited time within which we can have full international friendly matches, but we will liaise with the technical bench to ensure that the team is well prepared,” Kamanga said.

Ivory Coast lead Group H with four points followed by Zambia and Comoros, who are tied on three points each.

Lesotho are bottom of the group with one point in two matches played.