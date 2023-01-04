Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba, a presidential candidate for the Patriotic Front (PF) party in Zambia, has said that the narrative that a former ruling party cannot retain power will be changed in 2026. Mr. Mwamba, also known as GBM, stated that the PF will shock the UPND (United Party for National Development) by bouncing back into power in the next election. Speaking on the United Voice Radio program, Mr. Mwamba said that the Zambian people are fed up with the lies that have characterized the UPND’s time in power. He urged politicians to stop assuming power through lies and called on President Hakainde Hichilema to be more action-oriented and less talkative.

Mr. Mwamba also criticized the UPND’s performance, saying that their promises have not been met. “The people were promised heaven on earth, but what is happening is the opposite. They are talking about free education but the cost of living has gone up. Things are now more expensive than they were. The free education has not achieved its intended goal,” he said. When asked if he regrets leaving the UPND, Mr. Mwamba said that he would have been the first person to resign from the party out of principle due to the unfulfilled promises.

In addition, Mr. Mwamba spoke about the issue of “cadreism,” stating that the vice is still present and has not been addressed as promised by the President. He also reassured people that the PF party will not disintegrate after the convention, once a new leader is selected. Mr. Mwamba said that the PF is united and focused, as evidenced by the lack of movement by the party’s bigwigs to other parties. “I am one of those who vowed to stay in PF even if I do not get the presidency. We shall support the candidate that will be picked on that particular day. I am mature now, I have seen PF grow from nothing, until now,” he said.

Mr. Mwamba also had advice for the government, urging them not to select suppliers on partisan lines. He said that suppliers who supplied medicine and other commodities under the PF should not be shunned and labeled as cadres, as they are merely conducting business with the government. Mr. Mwamba also criticized the lack of medicine in clinics and hospitals, and called on the government to come up with a plan to ensure that medicine is available.