Holstar releases ‘Man From Zambia’ dedicated to Zambian footballers representing their Country overseas in their respective clubs.

The song is available on selected digital platforms.

Mvesesani

audiomack

bandcamp

Lyrics

Yeah ooooohhhhhh

Man from Zambia, Man on a mission

When he runs and he shoots

And he scores, they rejoice

He’s the best that they ever seen

Man from Zambia, latest Fashion, young like Patson yeah

They call him computer, he is more than a ruler

When he dribbles the ball, he don’t see any wall yeah

He represents the flag green, red, black, orange copper soul

He’s a treasure, he’s a diamond, tough as steel and solid gold

I’ve been waiting for this mom?nt to take me higher

All th?y said that its a man from Zambia on fire

I’ve been waiting for this moment to take me higher

All they said that its a man from Zambia

Man from Zambia, name is Banda, name is Kangwa yeah

Man from Zambia, name Chilufya, name Musonda yeah

Clatous Chama, got no drama

When he dribbles the ball, he don’t see any wall yeah

He represents the flag green, red, black, orange copper soul

He’s a treasure, he’s a diamond, tough as steel and solid gold

I’ve been waiting for this moment to take me higher

All they said that its a man from Zambia on fire

I’ve been waiting for this moment to take me higher

All they said that its a man from Zambia

I’ve been waiting for this moment to take me higher

All they said that its a man from Zambia on fire

I’ve been waiting for this moment to take me higher

All they said that its a man from Zambia