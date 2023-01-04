Holstar releases ‘Man From Zambia’ dedicated to Zambian footballers representing their Country overseas in their respective clubs.
The song is available on selected digital platforms.
Lyrics
Yeah ooooohhhhhh
Man from Zambia, Man on a mission
When he runs and he shoots
And he scores, they rejoice
He’s the best that they ever seen
Man from Zambia, latest Fashion, young like Patson yeah
They call him computer, he is more than a ruler
When he dribbles the ball, he don’t see any wall yeah
He represents the flag green, red, black, orange copper soul
He’s a treasure, he’s a diamond, tough as steel and solid gold
I’ve been waiting for this mom?nt to take me higher
All th?y said that its a man from Zambia on fire
I’ve been waiting for this moment to take me higher
All they said that its a man from Zambia
Man from Zambia, name is Banda, name is Kangwa yeah
Man from Zambia, name Chilufya, name Musonda yeah
Clatous Chama, got no drama
When he dribbles the ball, he don’t see any wall yeah
He represents the flag green, red, black, orange copper soul
He’s a treasure, he’s a diamond, tough as steel and solid gold
I’ve been waiting for this moment to take me higher
All they said that its a man from Zambia on fire
I’ve been waiting for this moment to take me higher
All they said that its a man from Zambia
I’ve been waiting for this moment to take me higher
All they said that its a man from Zambia on fire
I’ve been waiting for this moment to take me higher
All they said that its a man from Zambia