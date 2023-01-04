9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, January 4, 2023
Sports
MID-WEEK PRO'S HIT LIST

MID-WEEK PRO'S HIT LIST
Here are briefs from selected performances at the start of the New Year by our foreign-based players.

=ITALY
Winger Lameck Banda started for Lecce in Wednesday’s home game against Lazio.
But he was substituted in the 46th minute as Lecce rallied from one-down to win 2-1.

=SOUTH AFRICA
-SuperSport United: Striker Gampani Lungu played the full 90 minutes in Tuesday’s 1-0 away win over Mpumalanga Black Aces but was not on target.
-Sekhukhune United: Goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata was in goals in Tuesday’s 3-2 home win over Marumo Gallants.
Compatriot Roderick Kabwe was substituted in the 57th minute.

=SCOTLAND
Rangers Striker Fashion Sakala played the full 90 minutes for Rangers in Monday’s Old Firm derby home clash against Celtic that ended 2-2.
Fashion was not on target but provided the assist for Rangers’ first goal and equalizer scored by Ryan Kent in the 47th minute.

=ENGLAND
Striker Patson Daka on Tuesday missed Leicester City’s 1-0 home loss to Fulham due to a Hamstring injury.

