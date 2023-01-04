Here are briefs from selected performances at the start of the New Year by our foreign-based players.

=ITALY

Winger Lameck Banda started for Lecce in Wednesday’s home game against Lazio.

But he was substituted in the 46th minute as Lecce rallied from one-down to win 2-1.

=SOUTH AFRICA

-SuperSport United: Striker Gampani Lungu played the full 90 minutes in Tuesday’s 1-0 away win over Mpumalanga Black Aces but was not on target.

-Sekhukhune United: Goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata was in goals in Tuesday’s 3-2 home win over Marumo Gallants.

Compatriot Roderick Kabwe was substituted in the 57th minute.

=SCOTLAND

Rangers Striker Fashion Sakala played the full 90 minutes for Rangers in Monday’s Old Firm derby home clash against Celtic that ended 2-2.

Fashion was not on target but provided the assist for Rangers’ first goal and equalizer scored by Ryan Kent in the 47th minute.

=ENGLAND

Striker Patson Daka on Tuesday missed Leicester City’s 1-0 home loss to Fulham due to a Hamstring injury.