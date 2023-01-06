Two unknown criminals armed with an unknown firearm have stolen K47, 200 cash and property that include a Toyota Vitz and four cell phones at gunpoint all valued at K287, 250 from a businessman of Mumbwa District.

Central Province Police Commanding Officer, David Mukuka, has confirmed the development in an interview to ZANIS in Kabwe.

Mr Mukuka said the incident happened yesterday around 20:25 hours near leya area in Nangoma.

He identified the businessman as Innocent Tembo aged 31 of Village Kasalu in Shakumbila Chiefdom.

“The criminals asked for a lift from the victim along the Nangoma-Lusaka Road which he innocently gave them. The suspects, upon reaching Nangoma produced a firearm, beat up the victim and left him lying face down threatening to shoot him if he turned around then sped away with the vehicle namely a Toyota Vitz Reg No. ALD 7631 which he was driving and four cell phones. All the property and cash stolen have been valued at K287, 250.00. The incident happened on 04/01/23 at 20:25 hours near Leya area,” Mr Mukuka said.

He said arrests have been made but investigations and a manhunt for the criminals have been launched.

And Mr Mukuka said a Congolese national identified as Ishimwe Jean Marie Vianne aged 36 has been found dead in his bedroom in Mkushi District.

He said police suspect that the deceased could have died in his sleep because upon inspection they did not find any injuries on the body or any visible struggle.

Mr Mukuka added that the body was discovered by his housemate Pierre Celestine Ivadukunda on Wednesday 4 January 2023 around 09:00 hours.

“A male Congolese national identified as Ishimwe Jean Marie Vianne aged 36 of Masansa area in Mkushi District was found dead in a sleeping position in his bedroom. The deceased is believed to have died in his sleep as the body, upon inspection did not have any injuries or any visible sign of struggle. The body was discovered by his house mate Pierre Celestine Ivadukunda on 04/01/23 around 09:00 hours,” he said.

The Provincial Police Chief said the deceased is suspected to have died between Tuesday 3rd January 2023 around 23:00 hours and Wednesday 4th January 2023 at 09:00 hrs.

He stated that the next of kin has been informed while the body of the deceased has been deposited into Luano Mini Hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem and burial.

Meanwhile, Mr Mukuka has disclosed that a 13-year-old girl of Kabulama area in Serenje District has been defiled.

He said the incident occured on 20th December 2022 around 18:30 hours and identified the assailant only as Mwape of the same area.

“Brief facts were that the child went for piece work in Kabulama area at a named farm. Whilst there she went to the market to buy groceries and on her way back, she met the said suspect who dragged her into the bush and had carnal knowledge of her. The girl later reported the matter to her aunt whom she was staying with,” he explained.

He however said the aunt did not take any action and the case was only reported to the police after the victim went back to her parent’s home in Nganswa area and informed them.

He added that police in the area are investigating the matter and a manhunt for the suspect has been launched.