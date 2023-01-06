Green Buffaloes ambitions of staying second on the FAZ Super League table and closing the gap on leaders Power Dynamos suffered a setback on Friday following a 2-1 home loss to promoted FC MUZA.

MUZA are now unbeaten against Buffaloes in the FAZ Super League after drawing 1-1 in the first leg meeting last August in Mazabuka.

In addition, the result saw Buffaloes coach Masauso Tembo fail to beat the club he guided to promotion last season before moving to the army side at the start of the 2022/2023 FAZ Super League campaign.

MUZA took a two-nil lead well into the hour mark starting with Gift Simanansa 24th minute goal that gave the visitors a one-zero halftime lead.

Bobo Angwenya added the final goal in the 61st minute to post his fourth goal of the season.

Buffaloes consolation came through Lucky Bwalya in the 65th minute.

Buffaloes stay second for at least 24 hours on 29 points, five points behind leaders Power Dynamos who host Nkwazi on Saturday in Kitwe.

They are tied on 29 points who third placed Forest Rangers who visit Kansanshi Dynamos on Saturday as second place beckons for the Ndola club this weekend.

MUZA move from fifth to fourth with 28 points.

2022/2023 FAZ SUPER LEAGUE

WEEK 18

06/01/2023

Green Buffaloes 1-FC MUZA 2

07/01/2023

Zanaco-Chambishi

Napsa Stars-Red Arrows

Kansanshi Dynamos-Forest Rangers

Green Eagles-Lumwana Radiants

Power Dynamos-Nkwazi

Zesco United-Prison Leopards

Buildcon-Nchanga Rangers

08/01/2023

Kabwe Warriors-Nkana