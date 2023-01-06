9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, January 6, 2023
Xaven unveils highly anticipated video for 'Ndine Olowa'

By staff
staff

xaven

Xaven released the official music video for her latest single ‘Ndine Olowa.’ The highly anticipated video was directed by Qbick and Lawdak.

 

