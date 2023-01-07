Copperbelt Permanent Secretary Augustine Kasongo has urged teachers in the province to exhibit high professionalism in their conduct.

And Mr. Kasongo has also urged the teachers to remain non-partisan for them to work effectively.

Speaking in Kitwe on Friday Mr. Kasongo said governments come and go as such civil servants should not be partisan to enable them serve under different governments.

Speaking when he paid a courtesy quo on Kitwe District Commissioner Lawrence Mwanza before meeting all District Education Officers and secondary school teachers in the province, the permanent secretary noted that some teachers were exhibiting elements of non-partisanship which he discouraged.

“There is need for our teachers to remain non-partisan because governments come and go, if you want to align yourself with a particular party how are you going to work when another party comes into power?

“ .. so civils servants should be non-partisan for them to effectively work with any government, and our teachers should also be professional and conduct themselves well socially even after working hours as they interact in communities to ensure the integrity of the

profession,” he said.

And Mr. Kasongo commended teachers in the province for recording an almost zero examination mal-practice cases in the last year’s

examinations.

Only two cases were recorded in Lufwanyama and Mpongwe the whole province.

The Permanent Secretary said this shows that the teachers and the Examination Council of Zambia ( ECZ ) had prepared well for the examinations.

Mr. Kasongo has since commended teachers in the province for producing outstanding results at grade seven and nine levels where Copperbelt came out on first and second position respectively.

And Copperbelt Provincial Educational Officer Stephen Chisunko expressed concern on the low compliance in terms of teacher registration

with the Education Council of Zambia.

Mr. Chisunko stated that teachers are not supposed to be teaching without the practicing license which is issued by the Teaching Council

of Zambia.

He also disclosed that learners have been given a two-week grace period before they can open for parents to prepare adequately.

And in response, the Permanent Secretary urged teachers to ensure that they register with the teaching council.

The meeting by DEBS and all secondary school teachers is aimed at setting the cut-off points for secondary schools and selection of

pupils going into grade eight and ten following the release of the grade seven and ten results last week by the Ministry of Education.