The Information and Publicity Chairperson of the Patriotic Front (PF) in Zambia, Raphael Nakacinda, has accused President Hichilema and his United Party for National Development (UPND) of showing a “blatant disregard” for the judiciary in the country. In a recent television appearance, Nakacinda claimed that President Hichilema has a history of belittling the judiciary, both while in opposition and now as President, through verbal attacks and actions.

Nakacinda specifically took issue with the appointment of Gilbert Phiri as the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), claiming that Phiri is compromised and has brought the important office of DPP into disrepute. He cited Phiri’s handling of the Milingo Lungu case, in which Phiri was cited for contempt, as an example of how the DPP’s office has been “turned into a mockery”.

“This is the first time we have a DPP appearing for contempt, which is a criminal charge, when he is supposed to protect procedure as mandated by law,” Nakacinda said. “President Hichilema has had no regard for the judiciary even when he was in opposition. He always belittled the judiciary whether verbally or in action and this is the same attitude he has brought now that he is President. The attitude of bullying them.”

Nakacinda went on to point out that Phiri, while serving as DPP for the UPND while they were in opposition, “ran articles insulting the judiciary” during the time that current President Hichilema was undergoing contempt proceedings, which ultimately led to his suspension for six months.

The PF spokesperson called on President Hichilema to allow the judiciary to operate independently and for the doctrine of the separation of powers to be upheld. He also urged the judiciary to redeem itself, citing the “absolute embarrassment” of the Kabushi and Kwacha by-elections.

In other news, Nakacinda announced that the PF is undertaking reforms to its constitution as it prepares for a general conference later in the year. He stated that the current constitution has several lacunae that must be addressed in order to ensure that the election process is free and fair, and allows for the party to elect a leader who will inspire confidence among the membership and the general public. Nakacinda emphasized that the party is focusing on institutionalizing the party and moving away from the “big man syndrome”, with the goal of putting the party first and not individuals.