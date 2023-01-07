Power Dynamos hold on to their six point lead on Saturday when they salvaged a 1-1 home draw against Nkwazi at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe.

A victory would have seen Power enjoy a seven point lead as they make a push for their first FAZ Super League title since 2011.

Nkwazi harassed Power throughout the first half and took a deserved lead in the 32nd minute through Wezzy Kumwenda.

But Power earned the equaliser in the 47th minutevia a Pride Mwansa own goal after he turned in Linos Makwaza Jnrs shot.

The fortune of the own goal motivated Power that saw Brian Mwila’s 88th minute shot hit the side netting.

Jacob Kaunda then failed to put a ruthless finish in stoppage time when Nkwazi goalkeeper Charles Muntanga denied him from point-blank range.

Power have 36 points while Forest Rangers rise from 3rd to 2nd on 30 points after a 2-2 away draw at Kansanshi Dynamos.

Forest came back twice to earn the draw after Kansanshi scored through Jesse Were in the 10th minute and Djo Ntambwe in the 63rd minute.

Moro Amenuand Eric Chomba 48th and 68th minutes respectively.

And in Ndola, Zesco United threw away a 50th minute lead after Adrian Chama had converted a penalty to for them against Prison Leopards.

Damiano Kola equalised for Prison in the 70th minute.