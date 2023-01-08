Red Arrows coach Chisi Mbewe says its time for his charges to roll-up their sleeves but insists there is no need to panic despite losing back-to-back matches at the end and restart of the mid-season.

On Saturday, the FAZ Super League champions lost 3-1 away to mid-table side Napsa Stars at Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

The defeat comes after Arrows were beaten 4-0 away by league leaders Power Dynamo in their last game of 2022 on December 10 in Kitwe.

“I feel we just need to pull up our socks as a team we have set our goals and targets for this season we are the current league champions so the most important thing for us to do defend our title,” Chisi said.

“We have to grind-out the points but if we continue losing games the way we are losing matches, it will be difficult for us to achieve our goals.”

Arrows are 6th on 27 points, nine behind Power Dynamos with sixteen games left to play.

“We need to go back into training and work on the mistakes that we have made in todays (loss to Napsa) games,” Chisi said.

“Otherwise we have 16 games to go, they are a lot of games but the most important thing is we have reached the second round and we need to start grinding points.”

Arrows are back in action on January 14 in a massive home game against the team they dethroned as Zambian champions last season Zesco United.

Last season’s runners-up Zesco are languishing at number 12 and lost 1-0 at home to Arrows.