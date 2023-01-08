A former Zambian ambassador to Germany, Mr. Anthony Mukwita, has spoken out about the poor treatment and wages of truck drivers in the country following the recent disappearance of a copper-laden truck valued at $80,000 or K1.4 million.

“I almost dismissed it as ‘just another theft story’, but then I said, wait a minute, there is always a flip side to a coin,” Mr. Mukwita said in a statement. “The first question I asked was, ‘how much do truck drivers earn in Zambia per month as a wage’? ‘What kind of conditions do they work under driving invaluable goods from the heart of the Congo via Zambia, all the way to Durban or Dar es Salaam, or even from Ndola or Kitwe to Walvis Bay in Namibia?'”

According to Mr. Mukwita, truck drivers transporting valuable goods such as copper often earn as little as K980 ($52) per month, a wage that he calls “criminal.” He also raised concerns about the conditions in which these drivers work, often risking their lives to transport goods worth millions of dollars or billions of kwacha.

“Can you imagine trucking a 30-tonne truck full of copper or cobalt worth millions of kwacha, risking your life for US$160 per month,” Mr. Mukwita said.

Mr. Mukwita suggests that the low wages and poor treatment of truck drivers may contribute to incidents such as the recent disappearance of the copper truck. He calls for the labor department to establish a minimum wage for essential workers, including truck drivers, who risk their lives on a daily basis.

“What’s good for the goose must be good for the gander,” he said. “They could be nurses, soldiers’ cops etc because you cannot entrust your safety in the hands of an angry cop, security guard or chef. It’s a recipe for disaster, as in the story of the Zambian currently on the run with pay-dirt.”

The ambassador also highlights the need to address the underpayment of other essential workers in Zambia, such as nurses, soldiers, and police officers. He emphasizes the importance of ensuring that these workers are adequately compensated for their efforts, as their roles are essential for the safety and well-being of the public.

“How many other essential workers in Zambia are underpaid? Just food for thought folks as we enter the new year,” Mr. Mukwita said. “God bless you!”

In conclusion, Mr. Mukwita calls for greater attention to be paid to the plight of underpaid and overworked truck drivers in Zambia, as their conditions may have wider implications for the country.