Chef 187 released the tracklist for his highly anticipated 5th studio album ‘Broke Nolunkumbwa‘. The album features an impressive lineup of collaborations with some of the biggest names in the industry, including Umusepela Crown, Ruth Ronnie, Milz The Teacher, Sam Nyambe, Towela Kaira, Blake, Chanda Na Kay, Jemax, Bow Chase, The Kopala Pastor, Dizmo, Tiefour, Immortal C’zar, T-Low, and HD Empire.

The album is scheduled for release on January 13th, 2023.

Tracklist: