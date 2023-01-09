9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, January 9, 2023
type here...
Photo Gallery
Updated:

Chef 187 unveils tracklist for his highly anticipated 5th studio album, ‘Broke Nolunkumbwa’

staff
By staff
55 views
0
Photo GalleryChef 187 unveils tracklist for his highly anticipated 5th studio album, ‘Broke...
staff
staff

Chef 187 album cover

Chef 187 released the tracklist for his highly anticipated 5th studio album ‘Broke Nolunkumbwa‘. The album features an impressive lineup of collaborations with some of the biggest names in the industry, including Umusepela CrownRuth RonnieMilz The TeacherSam NyambeTowela KairaBlakeChanda Na KayJemaxBow ChaseThe Kopala PastorDizmoTiefourImmortal C’zarT-Low, and HD Empire.

The album is scheduled for release on January 13th, 2023.

Tracklist:

  1. Too Busy featuring Umusepela Crown and Ruth Ronnie
  2. Lyonse New Year featuring Milz The Teacher
  3. Nalamupampamina featuring Sam Nyambe
  4. Nomba Apa Ninshi featuring Towela Kaira
  5. Nobody featuring Blake
  6. Incase Nshakenshepo Bentili
  7. Pettyson Daka
  8. Banger
  9. Niwe Natemwa featuring Mumba Yachi
  10. Service Taibwesha Maileage featuring Chanda Na Kay
  11. Inkama Nkaya Nasho Kunshinshi
  12. Ba Yubu featuring Jemax
  13. Party Nomulomo featuring Bow Chase
  14. Asenda featuring The Kopala Pastor
  15. Tata Ngati Abuke
  16. Nganakuposele Fye Inshita
  17. Nameless One
  18. You Are Not That Important featuring Dizmo and Tiefour
  19. Skwaleh featuring Immortal C’zar
  20. No Sponsored By featuring Chuzhe Int.
  21. New Gelo Same Problems featuring T-Low
  22. Walilenga Napata Mukabwata featuring Bow Chase
  23. Namishibafye featuring Fountain of Hope Kids
  24. Webushiku featuring HD Empire

 

 

Previous article
Expertise to conduct a feasibility study for the car battery project – Chipoka Mulenga

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor -

Expertise to conduct a feasibility study for the car battery project – Chipoka Mulenga

The United Nations Commission for Africa – UNECA and the Africa Input and Export Bank have brought in their...
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.