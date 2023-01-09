Chef 187 released the tracklist for his highly anticipated 5th studio album ‘Broke Nolunkumbwa‘. The album features an impressive lineup of collaborations with some of the biggest names in the industry, including Umusepela Crown, Ruth Ronnie, Milz The Teacher, Sam Nyambe, Towela Kaira, Blake, Chanda Na Kay, Jemax, Bow Chase, The Kopala Pastor, Dizmo, Tiefour, Immortal C’zar, T-Low, and HD Empire.
The album is scheduled for release on January 13th, 2023.
Tracklist:
- Too Busy featuring Umusepela Crown and Ruth Ronnie
- Lyonse New Year featuring Milz The Teacher
- Nalamupampamina featuring Sam Nyambe
- Nomba Apa Ninshi featuring Towela Kaira
- Nobody featuring Blake
- Incase Nshakenshepo Bentili
- Pettyson Daka
- Banger
- Niwe Natemwa featuring Mumba Yachi
- Service Taibwesha Maileage featuring Chanda Na Kay
- Inkama Nkaya Nasho Kunshinshi
- Ba Yubu featuring Jemax
- Party Nomulomo featuring Bow Chase
- Asenda featuring The Kopala Pastor
- Tata Ngati Abuke
- Nganakuposele Fye Inshita
- Nameless One
- You Are Not That Important featuring Dizmo and Tiefour
- Skwaleh featuring Immortal C’zar
- No Sponsored By featuring Chuzhe Int.
- New Gelo Same Problems featuring T-Low
- Walilenga Napata Mukabwata featuring Bow Chase
- Namishibafye featuring Fountain of Hope Kids
- Webushiku featuring HD Empire