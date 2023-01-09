The Zambia National Service (ZNS) has started the screening process for the recently advertised jobs under the defence forces.

ZNS Deputy Commander Reuben Mwewa said the department received overwhelming response from applicants intending to join the service.

Major General Mwewa has since asked for patience from applicants and the general citizenry.

Major General Mwewa said this when he paid a courtesy call on the Northern Province administration in Kasama district today.

The ZNS Deputy Commander is on a familiarization tour of Northern Province.

He explained that his visit to the province is to engage with the staff in the units and operational areas in order to understand their challenges.

The Deputy Commander also appreciated the progress made on the runway at Kasama Airport.

“We are here to appreciate the challenges that the officers are facing and to also engage them and to help to focus on the tasks ahead,” he said.

And Northern Province Permanent Secretary Bernard Mpundu urged the defence force to take time in screening applicants.

He said there is need to take time to select the right people who will work diligently to serve and defend the people of Zambia.

Mr Mpundu noted that the provincial administration is grateful to ZNS for the good work it has been doing in the province in promoting and enhancing food security.

He stated that his office will continue to work closely with ZNS.

Mr Mpundu also appealed to ZNS to work on the two crossing points on the Kasama-Mporokoso road which is also leading to Chishimba ZNS camp.