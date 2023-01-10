Beston Chambeshi has issued an audacious statement insisting Nkana can rise from the ashes and finish in the top four at the end of the 2022/2023 FAZ Super League campaign.

On Sunday, Nkana lost 1-0 away in an old guard date against Kabwe Warriors at Godfrey ‘Ucar’ Chitalu Stadium.

Nkana and Warriors stay in the bottom four relegation zone after their first game back from the month-long Christmas break and now have 16 games left in which to save their souls.

“I have that confidence, and if you have seen the way the boys have played against Warriors, you cannot rule them out to even come out in the top four on the log,” Chambeshi said.

The match was settled by a 45th minute penalty converted by Warriors striker Akakulubelwa Mwachiyaba.

Nkana occupies the topmost spot of the relegation zone with 21 points and is seven points behind Zanaco who currently sits at number four.

Warriors are just below Nkana at number 16 whom they beat in new coach Mumamba Numba’s debut match in charge of the Railwaymen.