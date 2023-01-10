President Hakainde Hichilema has left for Angola for a state visit at the invitation of his counterpart President of Angola Joao Lourenco.

The plane carrying President Hichilema took off from Kenneth Kaunda International Airport ZAF base at exactly 14:30 hrs today.

First Lady Mutinta Hichilema has accompanied the President to Angola.

President Hichilema and the First Lady were seen off by Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Permanent Secretary, Isebelle Matyola, Secretary to Cabinet, Patrick Kangwa and Lusaka Province Minister, Sheal Mulyata.

Others were, Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya, State House Media Director Clayson Hamasaka and other senior government officials.

And according to the press statement made available to ZANIS today by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Stanley Kakubo, said the President will be in Angola from 11 to 12 January 2023.

Mr Kakubo said Zambia and Angola are strategic partners who have bilateral cooperation encompassing many areas of mutual interests at national, regional and global levels.

He said during the visit, the President is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with President Lourenco, which will focus on among others, key issues of infrastructure development pertaining to road, rail and air connectivity as well as the topical issue of energy.

He said the talks will culminate in a signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MOUs), including an agreement on infrastructure development.

Mr Kakubo noted that President Hichilema also agreed to address the National Assembly of Angola as well as travel to Benguela province where he is scheduled to tour the Lobito Port, the Benguela Railway Company and the Lobito Petroleum Refinery.

He said these are critical infrastructure projects of benefit to both countries as they will contribute towards the free movement of goods and services between Zambia and Angola.

Mr Kakubo further said this will also provide a possible alternative source of petroleum products for Zambia within close geographical proximity.

He said while providing an enabling environment for local and foreign businesses to flourish in Zambia, the government will continue to maximise on the untapped opportunities for trade and investment, together with tourism within the southern region on the African continent and beyond.