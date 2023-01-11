Chief Nkana of the Lamba-speaking people in Lufwanyama district on the Copperbelt has hailed the new dawn government for considering traditional leaders as its key partners in the fight against communicable diseases in the area.

The traditional leader says the move is a step in the right direction as they are better placed to easily communicate the message to their subjects, especially in rural areas.

Chief Nkana further says his palace is always open to helping government to implement its programs aimed at safeguarding people’s health.

The Traditional ruler said this when Lufwanyama district commissioner Justine Mwalikwa and other district health officials visited him at his palace to discuss the most possible means of reaching out to the communities on the Polio vaccination exercise.

Meanwhile, Lufwanyama district commissioner Justin Mwalikwa said he was happy that traditional leaders in the area have shown willingness to support the government in the fight against communicable diseases.

Mr. Mwalikwa added that government will also continue to treat chiefs as its special ally in the promotion of good governance.

Speaking at the same meeting, Lufwanyama district health director Dr Jocob Ng’ambi said the fight against Polio needs a multifaceted approach as it is not curable.

Dr Ng’ambu emphasized that there is a need to mount a vigorous campaign to prevent people from contracting the disease.

Zambia is among the countries in Africa listed to have possible chances of having an outbreak of Polio after some cases of Polio were recently recorded in its neighboring country Malawi.