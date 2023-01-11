Eastern Province Deputy Permanent Secretary Beauty Phiri has strongly condemned the detaining of a nine months pregnant woman by the police in Lusangazi following a land ownership dispute.

Reports reaching the Deputy Permanent Secretary are that Daliwe Zulu, 28, who is nine months pregnant, has been detained by the police at Ukwimi Police Post in Lusangazi for refusing to vacate the land she was accused of illegally occupying.

Ms Phiri says Government is aware of unscrupulous people that are working towards making money by displacing people from land left for them by their fore-parents.

The Deputy Permanent Secretary was speaking to journalists at her office today.

She has warned that Government will not allow anyone to sell any land at the expense of the people.

Ms Phiri says she will personally go on the ground to establish the situation in Ukwimi area following the displacement of more than 50 families that had been living there.