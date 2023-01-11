The Zambia Football Coaches Association (ZAFCA) has warned that coaches who won’t pay affiliation and license fees by January 20 will be banned from sitting on the bench during matches.

ZAFCA last December resolved to make membership mandatory for all practicing coaches in the country.

ZAFCA president Danny Kabwe said coaches must adhere to the resolution by observing the deadline for payment.

“It was further agreed that all coaches in Zambia should be licensed as to allow a coach to practice and be on the technical area. The assembly unanimously agreed on the following,” Kabwe wrote in a circular to members.

According to FAZ Media, the resolutions of the congress, all coaches will be required to pay K300 as membership with licensing fees for various streams also laid out.