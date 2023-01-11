9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, January 11, 2023
type here...
Sports
Updated:

ZAFCA Sets Jan 20 Deadline For Coaching License Fees

sports
By sports
55 views
0
SportsZAFCA Sets Jan 20 Deadline For Coaching License Fees
sports
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Zambia Football Coaches Association (ZAFCA) has warned that coaches who won’t pay affiliation and license fees by January 20 will be banned from sitting on the bench during matches.

ZAFCA last December resolved to make membership mandatory for all practicing coaches in the country.

ZAFCA president Danny Kabwe said coaches must adhere to the resolution by observing the deadline for payment.

“It was further agreed that all coaches in Zambia should be licensed as to allow a coach to practice and be on the technical area. The assembly unanimously agreed on the following,” Kabwe wrote in a circular to members.

According to FAZ Media, the resolutions of the congress, all coaches will be required to pay K300 as membership with licensing fees for various streams also laid out.

Previous article
UPND Administration has recorded a milestone in legal reforms – Mulambo Haimbe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor -

UPND Administration has recorded a milestone in legal reforms – Mulambo Haimbe

Justice Minister Mulambo Haimbe says the United Party for National Development – UPND administration has recorded milestones with regard...
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.