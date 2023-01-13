Chipata Mayor, George Mwanza is admitted to Kalindawalo hospital in Petauke following a fatal road accident that claimed one life last night.

The driver of the vehicle, Isaac Mbewe, aged 40, and another passenger, Paul Malichi, aged 38, both employees of Chipata City Council, also suffered injuries in the accident and are admitted to the same hospital.

The accident happened around 21:00hours on the Great East Road in Muthilizi area between Sinda and Petauke districts, when a Toyota Hilux registration number FJ1, the official vehicle of the Mayor, careened off the road and overturned.

Eastern Province Police Deputy Commanding Officer, Lucky Munkondya has confirmed the accident in a statement availed to ZANIS in Chipata.

Ms Munkondya said the Mayor suffered a cut in the head and chest injuries while one other passenger, identified as Lyson Mwale aged 37, died of serious injuries around 23:00 hours at Kalindawalo hospital where he was rushed for treatment.

“The Mayor sustained chest pains and a cut on the head, while the deceased sustained suspected internal injuries, bleeding from the mouth and nose. Another passenger, Male, Paul Malichi aged 38 of Chipata Council sustained a painful head and left shoulder,” she said.

She said the body of the deceased has been deposited in the mortuary of the same hospital awaiting post-mortem.



Meanwhile, two other Road Traffic Accidents (RTAs) were recorded along Great East Road yesterday.

One of accidents involved a Mozambican male identified as Euflone Andre Bene aged 32 who died on the spot after sustaining head injuries.

The accident occurred at around 14:00hrs in Malilangwe area of Nyimba district when the driver failed to negotiate a curve and lost control of the motor before it overturned.

“Involved was Male Euflone Andre Bene of Beira Mozambique who sustained fatal head injuries and died on the spot. He was driving a motor vehicle, Sino truck and trailer registration number AKP 449MC, AH606MC and was driving from East to West direction,” she said.

And in the other accident, Ms Munkondya said it involved a driver identified as Nelson Ahvano Antonio Cassimo aged 40, equally of Beira Mozambique, who sustained a painful left shoulder and a suspected fractured left leg.

“The victim was driving a Howo truck and trailer registration number AAL 902SF/ AD 121 SF loaded with sulfur and driving from East to West direction. The RTA happened when the driver failed to negotiate a curve due to excessive speed,” she confirmed.

Ms Mukondya said the injured driver is admitted to Nyimba District Hospital.