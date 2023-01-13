Yash Foundation has handed over a one-by-three classroom block, one by two science laboratory and an ablution block valued at about K5 million to Lukamantano school in Chilanga district.

Vice President, Mutale Nalumango, commended said good facilities and infrastructure are important for producing good school results

Mrs Nalumango said education is very important for social cohesion and rule of law, adding that it also creates economic opportunities leading to a decent and dignified life.

She said the decision by Yash Foundation to upgrade the face of the school with modern infrastructure will improve learning at the institution.

She said this in a speech read for her by the Minister of Education, Douglas Siakalima at the official handover of the infrastructure at Lukumantano school in Chilanga district today.

The Vice President has since assured that government is committed to building a Zambia where education thrives and where seeking knowledge becomes a priority.

Mrs Nalumango further said government has taken steps to improve the provision of education to ensure that knowledge is open to all without discrimination.

She also said government continues to implement successful interventions to address challenges faced by children in accessing primary, secondary and tertiary education

“I have no doubt that additional new classroom blocks and the ablution block will encourage better school attendance. After all, the children are the community’s and country’s leaders of tomorrow,” Mrs Nalumamgo stated.

The Vice President expressed confidence that the learners, especially the girls, will utilise new facilities to improve their education and contribute to the country’s progress.

She further commended the school management and Yash Foundation for their enhanced cooperation in delivering quality education, an investment she said is support government.

Meanwhile, Minister of Education, Douglas Siakalima, made a pledge to the school to contribute 50 desks, which will be delivered before the end of February this year.

And Yash Foundation Director, Aditi Patel, said the non-profit making organisation was inspired to give something of great value to the vulnerable community.

Mrs Patel said education exists to facilitate, encourage and inspire even the underprivileged people as it enhances the intellectual and emotional development of youths.

She said there is no limit to learning, thus describing education as a transformative factor for individuals and the nation at large.

Mrs Patel stated that through education, the new generation will be given a vision and hope that great things are yet to come.

Meanwhile, the school management made a number of requests to the government.

Sister Getrude Daka disclosed that the school, which started running in 2002, has 850 pupils but still operates under challenges.

Sr. Daka said the school has only 12 rooms for all learners from grade one to 12, thus limiting further enrolment.

She added that the school needs more teachers especially in critical subjects so that learners are not left behind.

And Chilanga Member of Parliamemt, Sipho Hlazo, appreciated the gesture by Yash Foundation of fulfilling its promise to build additional infrastructure at the school.

Mr Hlazo said the newly constructed laboratory, which is accompanied by the necessary laboratory equipment, will instil the art of inquisition for science and technology among pupils.

He said the additional one by three classroom block will lead to increased enrolment at the school.

Mr Hlazo said the value addition will not only improve the quality of education among learners but also benefit the community to attain increased literacy levels.