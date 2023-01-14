Former Kabushi Lawmaker Hon. Bowman Chilosha Lusambo has sparked controversy by claiming that while the West is giving Zambia “condoms and other small things,” China and Russia have provided the country with “infrastructure and fertilizer among other things.”

In a statement made on Saturday, January 14th during what he called new address, Hon. Lusambo called on President Hakainde Hichilema to visit China and Russia, stressing the need for the visit to be treated as a matter of emergency. “We know the West has been giving us condoms and small things but China has been giving us infrastructure while Russia has been giving us fertilizer,” he said.

The former lawmaker also stated that the answers to Zambia’s economic challenges can be found in China and Russia, and that the two countries are the country’s best friends, not the West. He added that when Zambia asks China to construct a health post in Chongwe, the Chinese government understands and acts accordingly.

Hon. Lusambo’s comments have sparked a debate in the country, with some agreeing with his views and others criticizing them. Many have pointed out that while China and Russia may have provided Zambia with some infrastructure and resources, the country still relies heavily on aid and support from the West.

However, Hon. Lusambo has stood by his statements and has urged President Hichilema to make a decision “today” and visit China in order to secure the country’s development.