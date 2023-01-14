Nkana and Zesco United posted important league wins on Saturday as they battle to make their way out of unfamiliar territory on the 2022/2023 FAZ Super League table.

At Nkana Stadium in Kitwe, Nkana beat bottom of the table Buildcon 2-1 to bounce back from last weekends 1-0 away loss at Kabwe Warriors.

Nkana winger Fallo Manango who replaced Patrick Gondwe in the 40th minute had a say in win heading into a scoreless first half.

Manango’s 47th minute corner was headed in by Lameck Kafwaya.

He then won a 62nd minute penalty that was converted by Nkana captain Harrison Chisala.

But Buildcon left Kitwe with a dignified loss when Alex Mwitwa scored the consolidation goal in the 74th minute.

Nkana rise from 15th and out of the relegation zone to number 13 on 23 points.

Buildcon stays rooted at the bottom a week after beating their first win of the season last Saturday when they beat Nchanga Rangers 2-0 at home in Ndola.

At Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka, Zesco recorded a knockout result over defending league champions Red Arrows.

Zesco left the Capital with a 3-0 win to avenge the 1-0 home loss from last August in Ndola against the team that ousted them as Zambian champions last season and saw them settle for second best.

Collins Sikombe scored a second half hattrick in the 65th and 90th minutes that he sandwiched with a 66th minute penalty.

Zesco jumps from 12th to 9th on 25 points, two points behind Arrows who are 7th and twelve points behind leaders Power Dynamos.

2022/2023 FAZ SUPER DIVISION

WEEK 19

14/01/2023

Red Arrows 0-Zesco United 3

FC MUZA 1-Green Eagles 0

Chambishi 0-Green Buffaloes 3

Lumwana Radiants 0-Power Dynamos 0

Nchanga Rangers 2-Zanaco 1

Nkana 2-Buildcon 1

Prison Leopards 1-Kansanshi Dynamos 1

Forest Rangers 1- Kabwe Warriors 1

15/01/2023

Nkwazi-Napsa Stars