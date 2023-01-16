9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, January 16, 2023
Updated:

Doctor Gives Update on Mwepu's Health Status

Doctors in Lusaka monitoring the condition of ex Chipolopolo captain Enock Mwepu have described his situation on Monday as much better.

Mwepu was admitted into the National Heart Hospital in Lusaka on Sunday after feeling unwell.

On Monday sports minister Elvis Nkandu and FAZ officials visited Mwepu at the hospital.

“Yes he is our patient and he is in high spirits thanks to the visit by the honourable minister and his team and we are still doing our assssements and we will be keeping you posted un due course with with any development,” Hospital superintendent Dr Chabwela Shumba told the press.

“But today, he says he feels much better and is very glad to hear that the entire country has sent him their prayers.”

Mwepu, 25 retired from football in October after medical staff at his English club Brighton discovered he had a congenital heart condition.

Brighton recently gave Mwepu a job at their academy where he is an Under-9 team coach.

