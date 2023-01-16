A nurse based in Ndola has been cleared of any involvement in the murder of her lover, a Catholic priest, last September. The real killer, Danny Makina of Kitwe’s Kapoto area, was arrested after a stolen mobile phone led police to his whereabouts.

On September 18, 2022, Father Mbebe was found dead with his car stolen, lying a few kilometers away from his lover’s house in a pool of his blood with a brick, suspected to be the weapon used in the crime besides his body. A quick police investigation traced the priest’s last hours on earth to Justina Luchele, who is said to have been his lover. Justina, a nurse at Arthur Davies Children’s Hospital in Ndola, was then arrested and detained to help with investigations.

However, five months down the line, the nurse has been vindicated and can resume her duties of checking patients’ vitals and administering injections and cannulas while donning her immaculate white uniform after police released her from detention.

According to Copperbelt Police commanding officer Peacewell Mweemba, investigations instituted into the matter through Michael Chilufya Sata toll plaza, revealed that Father Mbebe’s stolen car passed through the toll gate around 21:42 hours on September 17, last year, the day the deceased was murdered and robbed. The vehicle was driven by a lone driver whose identity could not be clearly captured by CCTV of the toll plaza.

But further investigations led to the recovery of the stolen phone on December 12, last year which was sold to Sofia Mulumbi of Kalulushi. Mulumbi revealed that she just bought the phone from a man identified as Ronald Kashipe who eventually led to the apprehension of the prime suspect Makina. After a thorough police interrogation, Makina admitted murdering Father Mbebe. Makina also revealed stealing the motor vehicle, a Toyota Corolla VVTI reg No. ACV 8334 silver in colour which he later sold to a Congolese National who is also a businessman based in Kasumbalesa, Mweemba disclosed.

Makina is currently in police custody after he pleaded guilty to the murder. A docket of murder and Aggravated robbery has been opened. The police are urging anyone with any information that may assist investigations to come forward and contact the nearest police station.