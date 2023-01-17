The government has dispatched a multi-discipline team to Egypt to conduct due diligence of the bulky purchase of medicines.

The team led by Presidential Advisor on Health, Roma Chilengi, has since arrived in Cairo, Egypt and is slated to seal the deal to purchase the much-needed essential drugs.

The team comprises Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA), Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority, Zambia Public Procurement Authority (ZPPA), Ministry of Commence, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Health officials.

Last week, Minister of Health, Sylvia Masebo, said government will improve processes in 2023 to ensure speedy purchase of necessary medicines.