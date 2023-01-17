United Party for National Development – UPND Chairman Lusaka Province Obvious Mwaliteta has condemned in the strongest terms Kelvin Bwalya Fube’s vulgar and distasteful language which he used against President Hakainde Hichilema, in the Diamond TV interview that was carried live.

Mr Mwaliteta mentioned that the Mr Fube’s use of words such as irresponsible, liar, incompetent, circus referring to the President of the Republic of Zambia is in itself irresponsible, offensive and has the potential to ignite lawlessness, adding that their Party will not support that against their political adversaries.

“We appreciate the excitement by the opposition over their newly found freedom of speech but let them exercise this right responsibly, while bearing in mind that President Hakainde Hichilema has law abiding supporters who must not be pushed too far,” he said

Mr Mwaliteta questioned as to who is a liar between a President who promised to employ 41,000 teachers and health workers and did so within a year of becoming President, and a person who woke up a Judge at night to sign dubious papers, to usher in the most corrupt and reckless government in the history of Zambia?

He further questioned as to who is incompetent between a President who has brought down a runaway inflation to a single digit and a man who was suspended by the Law Association of Zambia – LAZ for being crooked.

Mr Mmwaliteta added that who is irresponsible between a President who has eradicated political violence and thuggery and a man whose party thrived on bloodletting, brutality, corruption and theft of public resources.

“Which leader flourished in a circus between a President who uses a commercial airline to foreign lands and a President who flew dozens of musicians abroad at a huge cost to taxpayers, a leader that was ushered by a man who woke up a Judge in the middle of the night?” he said

“Mr Fube must not throw stones in a glass house because we are capable of exposing him even further than this. Let him exercise his checks and balances with sobriety and maturity and let him take this as a friendly reminder. We will not tolerate anyone insulting the Republican President under the guise of freedom of speech,” Mr Mwaliteta said

Meanwhile, UPND Chairperson for Energy Charles Kaisala has cautioned Mr Fube to desist from telling half truths about the electricity situation in the country, adding that Mr Fube went as far as accusing President Hichilema of being the most irresponsible President in Zambia’s history by continuing with electricity exports at the expense of local consumption.

Mr Kaisala said that in his style of half-truths and at times complete lies, Mr Fube dismissed low water levels at the Kariba dam as the cause for load shedding insisting that the power plant is currently generating electricity at its installed capacity, he went further to mislead himself and members of the public by alleging that Maamba Coal Power Station is also producing power at its installed capacity.

“I wish to call on my brother KBF to avoid talking about matters that are too technical, having very little understanding to avoid misleading himself and misleading members of the public like he did last evening. While this load shedding crisis has only been with us for two weeks I wish to assure members of the public that the New dawn government is doing everything possible to reduce load shedding hours from the current 12 hours to 6 hours by next month and down to 3 hours by end of March, 2023,” he said

Mr Kaisala has since assured Zambians that the UPND energy policy is to create conditions for the provision of safe, reliable, efficient, cost reflective and environmentally appropriate energy services to all sectors of the economy on a sustainable basis, under the able leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema the UPND is on course to deal with the energy crisis, stabilizing the economy and unlocking Zambia’s potential wealth by stimulating growth, creating jobs and increasing the revenues available to invest in services, focusing on education, health, energy, social services, the youth and women’s empowerment and projects that will help to diversify the economy and branch out into value addition.