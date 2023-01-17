President Hakainde Hichilema of the Republic of Zambia joined fellow global leaders and other delegates at the official opening of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The conference, which is focused on increasing investment in renewable energy as an alternative to traditional sources, provided an opportunity for President Hichilema to hold bilateral talks with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.

During the meeting, President Hichilema expressed his gratitude to the UAE for their leadership in ensuring that Zambian institutions partnered with their UAE counterparts in multimillion-dollar investments. In a statement, he said, “We thanked His Highness for his leadership in ensuring that Zambian institutions partnered with their UAE counterparts in multimillion dollar investments in the Energy, Agriculture, Mining and Technology sectors. In expressing gratitude between our two countries and on the need to further deepen our existing relationship, Zambia shall open a permanent Embassy in the UAE to address the increased trade and opportunities between our countries for the benefit of our citizens.”

One of the key topics discussed during the meeting was the development of Zambia’s railway network. President Hichilema highlighted the need for a lasting solution to the country’s rundown and outdated railway network and emphasized the need for a modern rail network that can carry the bulk of Zambia’s cargo and reduce pressure on the country’s roads. He said, “Our rundown and outdated Railway Network needs a lasting solution that meets the aspirations of our envisaged Economic Transformation Agenda. Zambia needs a modern Rail Network that will carry the bulk of our cargo and also reduce pressure on our roads where we are currently spending enormous amounts of money on construction and maintenance. Our ultimate goal is not only to rehabilitate the existing network, but to also add more rail tracks to augment usage and optimise capacity in cargo and passenger freight.”



President Hichilema also met with the management of the Etihad Rail Company, which is mandated to manage the development, construction, and operation of the UAE’s National Freight and Passenger Railway Network. He said, “On the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW), we held discussions with the management of the Etihad Rail Company which is mandated to manage the development, construction and operation of the UAE’s National Freight and Passenger Railway Network.”

The President also praised the rapid development of the UAE and acknowledged that it serves as a great lesson for countries like Zambia on how to improve the quality of life for citizens using local resources while tapping on outside capital, skills, and expertise. He said, “The rapid development of the UAE, particularly in recent years, is a huge lesson for countries such as ours on how we can improve the quality of life for our citizens using our local resources while tapping on outside capital, skills and expertise.”

He reassured the citizens of Zambia that his government will do everything possible to address the country’s challenges and thanked the UAE for their continued support. He said, “We value your continued support and we shall do everything possible and within our means to address these challenges that our country has been facing for decades.”

