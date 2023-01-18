President Hakainde Hichilema has today returned from his visit to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The President who was attending the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) arrived this afternoon at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport at 15:05hrs, via the Presidential Jet.

And speaking on arrival, President Hichilema described his trip to Abu Dhabi as very fruitful and beneficial to the country following agreements made for investments and development of various sectors.

The Head of State disclosed that all MoUs signed in the UAE will take effect immediately and that discussions and preparations for implementation are currently underway between officials from the UAE and the Zambian officials from the Ministries of Energy, Green Economy and ZESCO

President Hichilema added that the MoUs signed have an added joint development agreements which are expected to aid the speedy implementation.

“This is a fundamentally different agreement. We signed the MoU and then it was accompanied by what we call the joint development agreement. So we have concluded the negotiations. The commencement is like tomorrow. In fact my team has remained. They are now working on the implementation plan,” he said

He further disclosed that the government signed additional agreements with the UAE for the support of the growth of Small to Medium Enterprises who he described as key to the economic growth of the country and job creation.

“In addition to that we have also been able in this very fruitful trip to have been able to reach agreements with the United Arab Emirates funding support for specifically target Small, Medium Enterprises. That equally is important for our small and medium businesses that will help to bring the people in the low levels to the medium class,” he added

While in Abu Dhabi the President held meetings with stakeholders on the sidelines of the ADSW including a meeting with the management of the Etihad Rail Company and the Board Chairperson of the International Holding Company IHC among others.

The President further witnessed the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding MoU and Landmark Joint Development Agreement between Zambia and the United Arab Emirates aimed at facilitating massive investment in the country’s energy sector.