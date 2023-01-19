Forest Rangers Football Club have separated with South African midfielder Mpho Mathekgane and four others.

Forest have confirmed in a statement midfielder Mpho’s contract came to an end in December and he has since moved back home to join TS Galaxy.

Strikers Thomas Chideu and Peter Mwaangani have equally left the club after the expiry of their contracts.

"Furthermore, Kingsley Mukuka and Gozon Mutale from Green Buffaloes and Green Eagles respectively, have mutually separated with the Club."

“Forwards, Thomas Chideu, the Zimbabwean and Peter Mwaangani have equally left the club after their contracts also came to an end. Furthermore, Kingsley Mukuka and Gozon Mutale from Green Buffaloes and Green Eagles respectively, have mutually separated with the Club.”

Chideu scored two goals in the current 2022/2023 FAZ Super Division campaign.