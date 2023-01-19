9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, January 19, 2023
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Five Players Leave Forest Rangers

sports
By sports
55 views
0
SportsFive Players Leave Forest Rangers
sports
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Forest Rangers Football Club have separated with South African midfielder Mpho Mathekgane and four others.

Forest have confirmed in a statement midfielder Mpho’s contract came to an end in December and he has since moved back home to join TS Galaxy.

Strikers Thomas Chideu and Peter Mwaangani have equally left the club after the expiry of their contracts.

“Forest Rangers Football Club has parted company with Mpho Mathekgane and 4 others. The South African attacking midfielder’s contracts came to an end in December and he has since moved back home joined TS Galaxy,” the statement read.

“Forwards, Thomas Chideu, the Zimbabwean and Peter Mwaangani have equally left the club after their contracts also came to an end. Furthermore, Kingsley Mukuka and Gozon Mutale from Green Buffaloes and Green Eagles respectively, have mutually separated with the Club.”

Chideu scored two goals in the current 2022/2023 FAZ Super Division campaign.

Previous article
Ministry of Lands to issue directive on land administration

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor -

Ministry of Lands to issue directive on land administration

The government has announced that the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources will soon issue a directive to stop...
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.